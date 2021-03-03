BJP MP's son gets himself shot by brother-in-law to implicate people: Lucknow Police Commissioner

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Ayush (30), the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kaushal Kishore, who was allegedly shot last night in Lucknow had asked his brother-in-law Adarsh to fire upon him to implicate some people, said a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that Adarsh has been detained and a pistol has been recovered from his house.

"At midnight around 2:10 am, some three-four unidentified persons fired gunshots at BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's son Ayush. During the incident, his brother-in-law Adarsh was also with him. Police started the investigation and found Adarsh's activities suspicious after looking at the CCTV footage of the incident. We spoke to people at the spot. On search, we recovered a pistol from his (Adarsh's) house which smelled afresh," Thakur told ANI.

"We interrogated Adarsh and he accepted his role in the incident. Adarsh confessed he fired gunshots but it was his brother-in-law who asked him and was repeatedly persuaded by Ayush to commit the crime. Why the incident happened or was staged is yet to be probed. Adarsh is at home now and his health condition is fine now," he added.



Lucknow Police Commissioner further stated that Adarsh also said that Ayush wanted to implicate some people.

"Adarsh, brother-in-law took 2-3 names whom Ayush wanted to implicate in the crime. We will reveal the reason behind the incident after asking MP's son. We have found that he (Ayush) had married a girl from another caste and possibly his father (MP) didn't accept the marriage. They have been living separately, but the reason not confirmed," he said.

Police Commissioner further stated that it is yet to be investigated if the marriage was the reason behind the incident. "Only Ayush would be able to reveal why he planned this incident," Commissioner said.

Kaushal Kishore, Lok Sabha MP from Mohanlalganj said, "My son Ayush rang me up around 2 am and said that he was shot at. He also said that he had gone out with his brother-in-law when the incident happened. If Ayush's brother-in-law shot at him, then, Ayush should have shared it. The police is investigating the matter. I have not registered an FIR yet."

After being shot last night in the Madiyava area of Lucknow, the Police admitted Ayush to the trauma centre for treatment where has was declared out of danger. He has returned to his home now. (ANI)

