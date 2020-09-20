BJP MPs stage protest in Parliament over West Bengal's law, order situation

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs on Sunday staged a protest in the Parliament over the current law and order situation in West Bengal.



West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and party MP Locket Chatterjee participated in the protest.

During the protest, MPs raised slogans like, "Save Bengal, Save Democracy", "Stop the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal", and "Reject TMC, Save Bengal".

Holding placards in their hands, the lawmakers raised slogans -- "No more atrocities of TMC", "Justice for BJP martyrs", "Stop Islamic Terrorism", and "Stop Political Terrorism". (ANI)

