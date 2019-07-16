BJP MP's Zero Hour notice in RS on cyber security

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Amar Shankar gave Zero Hour Notice over the need for cybersecurity in the country.

The BJP MP gave notice in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

Apart from Shankar, another BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the forced conversion of Hindu Minorities, particularly girls and atrocities against them in Pakistan

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The first Session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on June 17, will conclude on July 26. (ANI)

