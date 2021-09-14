BJP must be booked for murder over Malkaganj building collapse incident: AAP

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be booked under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the Malka Ganj building collapse incident, said senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday.

In the incident that took place on Monday, at least two children were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi's Malka Ganj.

Pathak, who is also party's MCD in-charge, alleged that no action was taken even after written information on illegal construction of the building.

"Yesterday, a very unfortunate incident took place. In Malka Ganj ward, a four-storey building which was about 75 years old fell due to some illegal construction happening in it. Many people were injured and two children died," said the AAP leader while addressing a press conference here.

He further said that design, planning, and the entire process of construction of the building comes under the purview of the BJP, which presently rules the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).



"It is the responsibility of the BJP-ruled MCD to take care of all this. MCD's leaders are saying that they did not know about this building which has fallen. Perhaps, I have come with proof. On September 2, councillor Guddi Devi, wrote a letter to the commissioner and informed the mayor that people from the local Resident Welfare Association (RWA) have informed her that illegal construction is happening in this area. However, no investigation was carried out," he said.

Pathak further said, "The death of these two children is because of the BJP. They take money from each and every building. I say it with full responsibility that BJP leaders must be having some association with the builder of this illegal construction."

The AAP leader then demanded a case to be registered against BJP's leaders.

''A complaint must be filed against BJP's leaders and officials under section 302 of the IPC. This must be taken to the fast-track court and the culprits should be hanged to death," he said.

During the press conference, Pathak also said that BJP-ruled MCD is planning to sell four historical locations in Delhi.

''In tomorrow's Standing Committee meeting, North MCD is bringing a proposal to sell the parking locations of four historical places. These four locations include Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, Old Rajinder Nagar, Shashti Nagar and Pusa Lane in Karol Bagh. Interestingly, till now they used to give land on lease for 99 years. However, for the first time, they are saying that will give land on freehold. It means that this land will not be returned to the MCD. It will be completely sold," he said. (ANI)

