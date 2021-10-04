BJP names its candidates for bye-elections to 3 assembly constituencies in Assam

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named its candidates for bye-elections to three assembly constituencies in Assam.

The BJP has pitted Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kumi from Mariani and Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra Assembly constituencies.

Polling in these constituencies will take place on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2. (ANI)