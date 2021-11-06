BJP national executive to meet tomorrow, likely to discuss bypoll results, upcoming assembly elections

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The BJP has called a national executive meeting on Sunday which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the strategy for the Assembly elections in five states early next year.



BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, "The meeting will be chaired by national president JP Nadda and leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present in the meeting.

The meeting will be organised at NDMC centre and 124 members will be present, some through video conference. Due to COVID-19 protocols, leaders and chief ministers from other states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting through video conference.

The five-hour-long meeting, starting 10 am, will be convened and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of PM Modi. During the meeting, the agenda for the upcoming assembly polls in the states of Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa will be discussed. (ANI)

