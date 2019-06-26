BJP National General Secy visits victim of Warangal fire mishap in hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Wednesday visited the hospital where the victim of Warangal fire mishap is admitted.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "While protesting against the present government, a fire mishap happened and a member named Srinivas was injured. Since the mishap took place and he was admitted to this hospital, no one from the ruling party has come to meet him and support him."

"I have even spoken to the doctors here. They have been trying their best to give him treatment and even Srinivas is in good condition now. I pray for his fast recovery," he added.

On June 24, BJP workers were protesting against the government for the safety of children. A mishap took place when they were about to light up the dummy of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but the fire raged and few of the members sustained injuries. One of the injured, Srinivas was admitted in the Apollo hospital DRDO. (ANI)

