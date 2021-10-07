New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers will be meeting on October 18, said sources on Thursday.
The meeting assumes significance with assembly polls scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year. (ANI)
BJP national office bearers to meet on Oct 18: Sources
ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2021 14:45 IST
