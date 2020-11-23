BJP National President J P Nadda offers prayers at Naina Devi Mandir

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP National President J P Nadda, offered prayers at Naina Devi Mandir in Bilaspur on Monday.



J.P. Nadda took on his Twitter handle and said, "Today, I have got the privilege to have a family 'darshan' and worship at the famous Shaktipeeth Mata Naina Devi situated in Himachal Pradesh. May Goddess Naina Devi continue to shower all her blessings to the countrymen."

J.P. Nadda along with the family and priests of the temple were seen wearing face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

