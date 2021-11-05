BJP national president JP Nadda celebrates Diwali with family

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda celebrated Diwali with his family at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

Nadda wished the nation a happy Diwali and said, "I hope that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's lives."



"Greetings on the auspicious festival of Diwali. Jai Siya Ram!" the party chief also tweeted.



Dressed in ethnic clothing, Nadda and his family lit diyas and performed pooja on Diwali evening.



Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. (ANI)

