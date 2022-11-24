BJP National President JP Nadda extends greetings on 'Lachit Diwas'

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s National President and Rajyasabha MP JP Nadda on Thursday extended greetings on the occasion of 'Lachit Diwas'.

"Veer Lachit Borphukan was a General of Ahom Army whose unparalleled heroism and bravery is an inspiration not only to Assam but to whole India," the senior BJP leader said in a tweet.

Lachit Borphukan is a cultural idol in Assam after he defeated a large Mughal Army on the banks of Brahmaputra in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 to defend Guwahati.



"He (Lachit Borphukan) also played a crucial role in protecting Assam Culture. I pay homage to the valorous General on his Jayanti," said Nadda.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan was known for his extraordinary military intelligence for defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Diwas is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

The Best Cadet Gold Medal is also given in the National Defense Academy (NDA) in the name of Lachit that is called Lachit Medal.

A two-day flagship event is also being organized by the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to showcase the life of one of the greatest warriors of eastern India and celebrate his achievements outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute on the leader's 400 birth anniversary. (ANI)

