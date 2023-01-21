BJP National President JP Nadda in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda arrived in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, on Saturday a day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed that party high command will be deciding the candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nadda is scheduled to meet booth-level workers during his stay.

After Friday's meeting, where the modalities for launching the Rath Yatra from four directions by the end of February were discussed, Bommai said: "BJP National President JP Nadda is coming to launch the booth-level Vijay Sankalp Yatra. He will be launching the yatra in Tumkur. It was decided in the meeting to take the programs of state and union governments to every house, and district-level convention of various morchas."



Bommai also informed reporters about the programs to be held this month and the next month.

"The high command will decide on the list of candidates. The poll preparations and Jan Sampark programs were discussed in the meeting. Now only a preliminary round discussion was held and the next course of action will be decided with former CM BS Yediyurappa," CM Bommai had said. (ANI)





