BJP National President JP Nadda to hold series of meetings today

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold a series of meetings on Tuesday in the national capital, including a meeting with the state in-charges.

Nadda will review the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojna and chair the meeting of general secretaries at BJP headquarters.

According to sources, BJP National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh will preside over this meeting.

Before this meeting, all the in-charges are also visiting the respective states under their charge. For strengthening the organization in states, such meetings are being held and the central leadership has repeatedly visited different states.



Nadda was on a two-day tour of Tamil Nadu this month itself. During this visit, he held an organizational meeting with party leaders. He met prominent personalities from different fields and will also address a rally.

Nadda was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from September 22-23 to chalk out a strategy for the party in an effort to increase the voter base in southern states ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, BL Santosh held a visit to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. During his visit, he had taken the feedback of BJP workers. He had also held a meeting with former district and divisional presidents of the Shimla parliamentary constituency. Over 100 workers participated in the meeting.

Prior to this visit to Tamil Nadu, Nadda was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat starting from September 20.

Nadda participated in a meeting with farmers and met public representatives of the party who won various elections in the state since the last assembly polls. (ANI)

