BJP not aware of my loyalty, Amit Shah knows I won't break down: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, who has stitched an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not aware of his loyalty and emotion and he will not change his mind.

Chaudhary's remarks came as Union Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders in New Delhi had said the BJP's doors are always open for the RLD.

"The BJP is not aware of my loyalty and emotion. Amit Shah knows that I won't break down or change my mind. By saying that Azam Khan will replace Jayant Chaudhary he is trying to divert our supporters and end the brotherhood among the people," the RLD chief told ANI.

When asked about Amit Shah's election campaign in Muzaffarnagar, Chaudhary said, "Good that they are hitting the road. But what matters in an election is the last five years' track record which is very bad. The law and order have deteriorated in the state. There has been an increase in crimes against women and SCs in the state."

Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday denied the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.



Chaudhary earlier said, "They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. The police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?"

The RLD chief in a tweet earlier said that the invitation should not be given to him, but to all the families of farmers whose lives were destroyed during the farmers' protest.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Friday had reiterated his stance of not forging any post-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, hit out and said they would not gain anything by "appeasing him" and alleging that the latter is trying to polarise on caste lines.

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

