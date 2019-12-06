BJP office vandalised by TMC people in WB: MLA Pawan Singh

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): BJP's Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh alleged that his party office was vandalised and he was attacked with bombs by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) people on Thursday.

"I got to know that my party office is being vandalised. When I went there I saw a boy painting it in colours of TMC flag, after being caught he said that he had been ordered to paint the office in TMC colour flag," said Singh.

"We informed the police. They told us they will come in 10 minutes. Meanwhile, two bombs were hurled at us but none of them exploded. We showed this to the police and left from the area," he added.

The MLA further asserted that a bomb was hurled the police too and it exploded. (ANI)

