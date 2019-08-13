BJP organises condolence meet to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A condolence meeting to pay tribute to the former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many other senior cabinet ministers and BJP leaders were in attendance to pay their tribute to the stalwart.

Several other diplomats and leaders across the political spectrum are also expected to attend the event.

Swaraj passed away on the night of August 6 following a cardiac arrest.

Upon the news of her death, thousands bid farewell to their beloved leader with tributes pouring in from across the world.

On August 7, Swaraj was cremated with full state honours in the presence of various political leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many others. (ANI)

