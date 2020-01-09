BJP organises pro-CAA rally, public meeting in Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday organised a rally and public meeting in Warangal to express their support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Large number of local BJP leaders along with their supporters took part in the meeting and lauded the act for granting citizenship to persecuted minorities of the neighbouring countries.

A massive national flag was also waved through the rally, while leaders made speeches expressing support for the citizenship act.

Rallies in support of CAA and protests against the act have been held in several parts of the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

BJP has been in a fire fighting mode on the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had tried to give clarification on it during his rally at Ramlila maidan. (ANI)

