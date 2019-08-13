BJP organizational elections to commence from September 11

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The elections for the organizational posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin on September 11.

The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30. The mandal presidents will be elected between October 11 and 31.

The district presidents and State Executive members will be elected between November 11 and 30. The State Presidents and National Executive members will be elected between December 1 and 15.

After these elections, the date for the election of National President will be decided.

"There is democracy in the Bharatiya Janata Party. There are elections for every level from booth to the national president," Radha Mohan Singh, National Election Incharge of BJP said.

"We arranged a workshop on the organizational process in which election officers of the state, our organizational officers and our Working President JP Nadda were present," he added. (ANI)

