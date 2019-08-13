Representative Image
Representative Image

BJP organizational elections to commence from September 11

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The elections for the organizational posts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin on September 11.
The booth president and youth committee elections will be held from September 11 to 30. The mandal presidents will be elected between October 11 and 31.
The district presidents and State Executive members will be elected between November 11 and 30. The State Presidents and National Executive members will be elected between December 1 and 15.
After these elections, the date for the election of National President will be decided.
"There is democracy in the Bharatiya Janata Party. There are elections for every level from booth to the national president," Radha Mohan Singh, National Election Incharge of BJP said.
"We arranged a workshop on the organizational process in which election officers of the state, our organizational officers and our Working President JP Nadda were present," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:13 IST

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in many parts as heavy rains lash Gurugram

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India] Aug 13 (ANI): The heavy downpour caused water-logging on multiple stretches of Haryana's Gurugram today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

RPF launched drive against unauthorized parking at Railway premises

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Indian Railways on Tuesday informed about a special drive it conducted last week with a code name - Operation Number Plate - to identify and verify all vehicles parked in Railway premises.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Belgaum: 13 dead, 4 missing in Belgaum floods

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): 13 persons lost their lives while four are missing in the aftermath of the floods in the district as on Tuesday according to the data issued by the district administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 20:05 IST

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A full-dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort here amid tight security on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:59 IST

Delhi govt waives off fitness fee of auto drivers, cuts down...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday waived off fitness fees charged from the auto-rickshaw drivers and reduced other significant charges from them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:57 IST

Kerala: CM Vijayan holds meeting in Malappuram after visiting...

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): After visiting flood-affected areas, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday held a meeting with officials and people's representatives at Pothukallu Panchayat office here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:50 IST

UP: Two policemen thrash each other allegedly over bribe in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two policemen were seen thrashing each other with wooden sticks allegedly over bribe in a video going viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:49 IST

Restrictions in Kashmir being eased in phased manner: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Restrictions in Kashmir are being eased in a phased manner while the situation in Jammu division is back to normal, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:43 IST

Villagers save 300 animals in flood-affected Hasur in Maharashtra

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Even as they have been tackling flood waters, residents of Hasur village in Kolhapur district here saved the lives of at least 300 animals by shifting them to safe shelters

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:42 IST

India, Russia exchange MoUs in key areas

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal led a high-power delegation of Chief Ministers of Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Goa and about 140 Indian companies to Vladivostok, Russia from August 11-13, 2019. This visit came as a fulfilment of the assurance of

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:39 IST

Kerala: 2 trains cancelled,1 diverted following heavy rains

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Southern Railways on Tuesday informed that two trains have been cancelled and one train has been diverted following heavy rainfall in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:39 IST

Election Commission holds discussion on delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Election Commission on Tuesday held "internal discussion" on various to aspects of delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and the process will roll out after a formal communication from Home Ministry, sources said.

Read More
iocl