BJP Parliamentary Party Executive meet to be held today

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday.

It will be followed by National Democratic Alliance's meeting.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Budget session of parliament earlier today.

He referred to the dream of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of creating modern India in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament and called upon the people to work with new energy in this decade to give impetus to the making of new India.

The President said that the decade was extremely important for India and the government has laid a strong foundation to make it India's decade.

The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2. (ANI)