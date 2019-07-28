BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on July 30

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The BJP's parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

In the last meeting held on July 23, 'Jal Shakti' emerged as the main topic of discussion when the new Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presented the roadmap of his ministry.

Party sources said it was in line with the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his mission 'Har Ghar Jal' (Water in every household) by 2024.

Also, the extension of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament for at least 10 days was discussed, which was subsequently approved by the government. The session will now end on August 7.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17 with the oath-taking by members and was earlier slated to conclude on July 26. (ANI)

