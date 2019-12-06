New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): A BJP parliamentary party meet is scheduled to be held here at the Parliament on Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Parliament Library Building.
This would be the last session of the BJP parliamentary meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it. (ANI)
BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 13:36 IST
