BJP parliamentary party meeting to be held today

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A parliamentary party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Parliament.

This will be the first meeting of the BJP to be held in the second phase of the budget session of Parliament.

The weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function.

All MPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in this meeting.

The budgetary process in Parliament's budget session was completed on Monday with the two Houses passing the Finance Bill 2023 amid vociferous protests by opposition members over their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

The opposition members were also protesting against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Discussion on crucial issues including the recently passed Finance Bill and ongoing protests are likely to take place in this meeting.

Lok Sabha approved the Finance Bill 2023 which had an amendment from the bill approved by the House last week.

The bill with an amendment moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was passed earlier in the day by Rajya Sabha.

The bill was passed amid ruckus in the two Houses over opposition demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

The change related to Securities Transaction Tax levied on the sale of options trading.

The government had said earlier that there was an inadvertent mistake in the STT charges on options.

"The rate intended was 0.0625 as against the present rate of 0.05," the government had said.

The bill had hiked STT on futures trading from 0.017 per cent to 0.021 per cent.

Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 amendments on Friday amid din created by sloganeering by the Opposition parliamentarians who continued with their demand of a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Monday, the 10th successive day of protest by the opposition parties over their demand.

The Rajya Sabha passed five bills within minutes amid ruckus.

The House passed the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2023; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023; The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2023; The Appropriation Bill, 2023 and The Finance Bill, 2023.

The opposition parties, who have been pressing a JPC probe into the Adani issue, had come out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from Lok Sabha last week. The parties held a black protest against the government on Monday.

A meeting of opposition parties was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the evening. They decided to continue their 'black' protest on Tuesday against the BJP-led government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and "trampling upon democracy in the country" and a final call will be taken in the morning, sources said.

Leaders from DMK, NCP, JD-U, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, MDMK, TMC, RSP, RJD, National Conference, IUML, Samajwadi Party and JMM were among those present. Shiv Sena (UBT) was not present amid its concerns over Rahul Gandhi's remarks concerning VD Savarkar.

In a tweet later, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that leaders of 18 parties were present.

Opposition members took out a march in the morning wearing black attire or bands as part of their protest.

Days after his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi was sent notice by the Lok Sabha House Committee to vacate his official bungalow.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31. The union budget was presented on February 1. The second part of the Budget session has seen continuous disruptions over opposition demands. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom. (ANI)