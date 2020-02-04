BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway in presence on Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary party meeting is underway in the Parliament.

The meeting is being held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Union Ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Ramesh Pokhriya, and Nirmala Sitharaman among others.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur is also present in the meeting.

This is Nadda's first Parliamentary party meeting after taking charge as BJP national president.

This meeting comes close on the heels of Anantkumar Hegde's controversial remark about Mahatma Gandhi after which many top BJP leaders expressed unhappiness over his remark, party sources said earlier today.



Hegde has been asked to issue an unconditional apology, according to BJP sources.



Hegde had attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India.



"None of these so-called leaders was beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was a big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said. (ANI)

