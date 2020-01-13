BJP party office set ablaze in WB's Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): A BJP party office was set on fire in Salanpur village here on Sunday night.
BJP has alleged that the TMC set the office ablaze.
Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.
Asansol parliamentary constituency is represented by Babul Supriyo, who is a union minister in the NDA-led central government. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 13, 2020 09:47 IST
