BJP plans art, painting competitions for destressing students ahead of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP plans to conduct painting and art competitions before January 20 in all districts to destress the students appearing for exams.

BJP National President JP Nadda, in a statement, gave guidelines for making the programme successful.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme," the statement read.

PM Modi has emphasized that he wants "students to avoid panicking during exams, not to copy their friends, but to do whatever they do with confidence and be able to give exams while celebrating them as festivals".

The book 'Exam Warriors' written by PM Modi contains 28 mantras for students and 6 mantras for parents.



"This book is based on PM Modi's own experiential knowledge about life and exams and is quite popular among both parents and students. Efforts should be made to make it reach out to more students," the statement added.

In the sixth edition of the programme, which will be conducted by PM Modi on January 27 at 11 am, students, parents, and teachers are expected to participate in large numbers.

The BJP President also instructed to form a three-member committee for the programme. He said, "Form a 3-member committee in the state and also 3-member committees in the districts within the next 2 to 3 days. Please ensure that the state committee name is sent to the central office within the next two days".

As per the statement, the details will be uploaded on Namo App. The 'Pariksha pe charcha' book will be distributed a week before among all the students. Experts from sports or entertainment will be invited. People will be informed through advertisements, posters in school, digit ads etc.

"Schools will be invited to participate in the programme via invitation letters, and hoardings and posters should be posted in schools. All the students will be getting certificates. There should also be publicity in the media and social media before and after the event, as well as a press conference", Nadda further said in the statement. (ANI)

