"BJP plans attacks on Army during elections," claims Bihar minister Surendra Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 (ANI): Bihar minister Surendra Prasad on Tuesday stoked a controversy claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans attacks on the Army whenever elections are around the corner.

Prasad told the media in Patna, "BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country."

The minister in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government reacted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about BJP returning to power in 2024.



Earlier, state education minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar drew criticism for his remark that religious books such as the Ramcharitmanas perpetuate a 'social divide' in the society.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exuded confidence that the BJP would win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority.

On the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting on the BJP, members of the top party panel arrived at a consensus on extending BJP national president JP Nadda's tenure till June 2024.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the National Executive meet at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital on Tuesday, Shah had said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (JP) Nadda ji, the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by an even bigger majority. Modi ji will return to lead the country as Prime Minister." (ANI)

