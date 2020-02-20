BJP playing politics, not pursuing Mosque construction in Ayodhya: Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing politics in the name of Lord Ram hence they are not pursuing or announcing the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya.

Malik's statement came a day after, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded the Centre to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple.

"It is true that the Supreme Court has given a direction to the Centre to form a trust and reconstruct the Ram Mandir but simultaneously the court has given an order to alot another piece of land for the mosque. Some of the Muslims are divided on whether to accept the land or not," Malik told ANI.

"Its the responsibility of the State that everyone should feel justice has been done to them. But BJP is playing politics in the name of Ram and hence they are not issuing any kind of announcement for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya," he added.

Malik further condemned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement where he had on Wednesday said that if someone is coming to die, how can they stay alive? (If someone is coming to die, how can he stay alive?), in connection with the anti-CAA protests.

"The way Adityanath ji made such a remark cannot be tolerated in a democracy. The Supreme Court (SC) had said that people have the right to protest, despite that, police fired on the protesters. Yogi ji is behaving like General Dyer, it can't be tolerated," said Malik.

Yogi Adityanath had made this statement while addressing the state assembly in Lucknow yesterday.

Further reacting on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement where he had said that the BJP-led central government does not recognise that there is an economic slowdown in the country, Malik said that since last six years the Indian economy is in a "critical condition" but Centre is not accepting this fact.

"Manmohan Singh Ji has said that PM Modi is not ready to accept that there is an economic slowdown in this country. Since the last six years, the Indian economy is in a critical condition. People do not have purchase power and a lot of people have lost their jobs," said Malik.

"This government is not ready to accept the situation that's why the economy us derailed," he added.

Meanwhile, Malik also said that BJP has just used Shaheen Bagh for polarising Delhi Elections and no steps have been taken by the Centre to resolve the issue.

"By the direction of the Supreme Court, a dialogue has been initiated with the protestors of Shaheen Bagh. In a democracy, it's the responsibility of the government to resolve the issue but BJP used Shaheen Bagh for polarising Delhi elections that's why they haven't done," said Malik. (ANI)

