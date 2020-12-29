BJP presents suggestions for upcoming union budget to Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): BJP presented suggestions compiled by party office-bearers and state representatives for the upcoming budget to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday in a pre-budget meeting held at party headquarters.

As per an official release, suggestions compiled by delegates from various social organisations were also presented by means of PowerPoint presentations and written representations.

The party said that 17 representatives from different segments of society participated in the meeting along with their colleagues.



"Issue for the development of the respective states and different segments were presented to the Finance Minister. Farmer's concern, expectations of labour force and trade and industries' wish list including middle-income group's concerns were extensively discussed in the meeting," it stated.

It further said that the representative expressed their views on resource mobilization for the government, and how taxation and GST implementation can be eased for traders, industrialists, and common men.

"Representative of social organizations expressed their views on how they can better participate towards the outreach of the social welfare schemes of the government to all segments of the society. New provisions that can be brought in the next budget with regards to this outreach were also discussed," it added. (ANI)

