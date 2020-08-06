BJP president congratulates new J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday congratulated Manoj Sinha on being named as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating him on the new role, Nadda added, "Our senior colleague Manoj Sinha is going to be the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, due to which he has resigned from the primary membership of the party. While accepting this, I also wish him for his new role."

"Manoj Sinha was an experienced and hardworking leader of the party. He served the party in different roles for years. He played an important role in making the party stronger. The party will always remember you for your works and will take inspiration from you," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre approved the appointment of Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, in place of Girish Chandra Murmu, who submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

Late on Thursday evening, Murmu was appointed as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG), the Ministry of Finance said. (ANI)

