BJP President JP Nadda condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap, urges party workers to provide relief to affected

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths in the Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap and called on party workers to provide all possible relief to the affected in coordination with the administration.

"Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, I pray for the well being of all. I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration, following all health protocols," BJP President said on Twitter.

Seven people have been killed in the mishap. While 120 people have been hospitalised, the police have informed.

Styrene gas leakage had occurred at the LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)

