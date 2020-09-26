BJP President JP Nadda to announce new team shortly

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to announce a new team on Saturday, said top BJP sources.

Major revamps are expected in the team.

Moreover, women and youth will be given an opportunity in the new structure, added sources.

Nadda took over as party president in January this year. He was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)