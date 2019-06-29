BJP proposes but AAP disposes anti-Romeo squad idea for Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP's national capital unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that anti-Romeo squads should be formed in the city-state as well on the lines of Uttar Pradesh to check crimes against women.

"Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and I appreciate that it has been started in Uttar Pradesh again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women's safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi too," he said.

But Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opposed the idea, saying that "anti-Romeo squad will encourage hooliganism by the BJP party workers."

"There are many instances where the members of this squad have misbehaved with the father-daughter on the streets. We all remember what had happened earlier in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh."

The anti-Romeo squads were constituted to check stalkers and eve-teasers in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the Chief Minister in 2017.

"Delhi could not get the right attention that it needed for 21 years. We have made some vision for Delhi and we are moving forward with it," Tiwari said, while addressing BJP workers at the inaugural session of the party's Working Committee meeting.

Talking about two big problems of Delhi, Tiwari said: "Water is the biggest problem here. I cannot believe how we can have a shortage of water when we have the Yamuna river."

"A pollution-free Delhi is our second agenda and we are working on it with an action plan on the old vehicles that are still in use in the capital and contributing to the rising pollution."

Criticising the Delhi government, he said: "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a loss of Rs 80,000 crore by not developing the fourth phase of Delhi Metro."

BJP Working President JP Nadda and former Union Minister Vijay Goel were also present at the inaugural session of the State Working Committee meeting. (ANI)

