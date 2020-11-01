BJP protest in Kochi demanding CM's resignation over gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 1 (ANI): BJP on Sunday organised a protest in Kochi as part of the state-wide agitation on the Kerala Formation Day demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

BJP national vice president AP Abdullakutty said that Vijayan should step down from the chief ministerial post.





"We are demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan who turned Kerala into a stronghold of traitors. Apart from the gold smuggling and the Life Mission, there have been many shocking frauds committed by M Sivasankar, who was the principal secretary of the Kerala CMO," he told ANI.

"There has never been such a failed CM since the formation of Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan should step down from CM post and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan from CPIM state secretary post. Both committed serious crimes," he added.

Commenting on CPI (M) Central Committee's decision to ally with Congress in Bihar, Assam, Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the BJP leader said: "The CPI(M) is now allying with the Congress. The CPI (M) has lost its relevance in Indian politics."

Abdullakutty said that CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was arrest in a drug case in Bengaluru, committed the "most inhumane" act.

"Bineesh Kodiyeri, the accused in Bengaluru drug case, who have misled our youth and the artists in the film industry for the greed for money. He committed the most humane act," he said. (ANI)

