BJP provides opportunities for Northeast people to excel at national level, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expects the people of the Northeast to excel at the national level, said the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal during his first visit to Dibrugarh on Sunday after getting appointed in the Central Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee, the apex decision making bodies of BJP.



Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Our party, BJP, is a well-disciplined party where all the members are completely committed to the nation. Besides working towards enriching the quality of lives of the people, the effort by the party has also brought the country together towards a common cause of nation building."

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party chief JP Nadda and said that the party considers and provides opportunities for the people of the Northeast to excel at the national level.





"I am deeply humbled that the party has found me good enough to offer my services in these apex bodies. It has also proved that the party, under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is considerate and provides opportunities for the people of Northeast to excel at the national level" Sonowal said.

Union Minister Sonowal further said that Under the able leadership of Modi and JP Nadda, the party remain firmly rooted in the causes and commitment to building a new India.

"I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and JP Nadda Ji for giving me this opportunity to serve the party and the country better," he further said.



"I am forever grateful to the people for their love and affection which they have generously bestowed upon me," Sonowal said extending his gratitude to the people of Dibrugarh.

The Minister is also scheduled to visit Bogibeel on Monday to inaugurate a passenger floating jetty and lay foundation stones for floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijaan. (ANI)

