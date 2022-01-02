BJP, Punjab Lok Congress, SAD(S) hold meeting in Chandigarh; discuss roadmap for Punjab Assembly elections

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) held their first meeting on Sunday days after announcing their alliance for the ensuing Punjab assembly elections.

The parties discussed the election strategy for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

However, no decision regarding seat-sharing and distribution of tickets was taken in the meeting.

"This was the first meeting of three parties. The three parties are working on the roadmap and agenda that is needed for Punjab's future. We want to give hope to Punjab so that the state can have a healthy future. This is our common agenda on which we are working. No decision regarding ticket distribution or seat sharing has been taken so far. BJP has to decide the protocols for the upcoming meeting on January 5," said Parminder Singh Dhindsa, member of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).



"We have decided to fight together. As far as our today's meeting is concerned, this was our first meeting. A candidate who has a high chance of winning will be contesting no matter from which party he or she belongs to," said Raninder Singh, member of Punjab Lok Congress while stressing the winning the prominent criteria for selecting the candidates.

On being asked about chances of winning against Congress and Aam Admi Party, Raninder Singh said, "You shouldn't ask us whether we will be able to stop those parties. You should ask those parties whether they would be able to stop us".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a public rally in Punjab's Ferozepur district on January 5.

The rally would be attended by Captain Amarinder Singh ji, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Som Prakash, Dushyant Gautam and other eminent leaders.



"This is going to be the first rally by the BJP after farmers protests. I would like to tell you that it is going to be the biggest rally ever seen in Punjab. Lakhs of people will participate in the rally. People have a lot of excitement to come and attend the rally as everyone wants to hear PM Modi speak," said BJP State General secretary Subhash Sharma.

The Assembly polls in Punjab will be held in 2022.

Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress has formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed Punjab BJP in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)