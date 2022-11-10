BJP readies grand reception of PM Modi at Dindigul Gandhigram University on Friday

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dindigul Gandhigram University in Tamil Nadu on Friday, BJP workers on Thursday erected flagpoles on both sides of the road to welcome him.

According to the PM's official itenerary, he will grace the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu around 3.30 pm on Friday.

Before that, however, the PM will pay floral tributes to the statues of poet and seer Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) in Bengaluru.

According to an official release, around 10.20 am, the Prime Minister will flag off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

The new Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the tech and startup hub of Bengaluru and Mysuru, which is popular with tourists rom across the globe.

Karnataka will be the first state to launch the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme which will see the Karnataka government and the Railway ministry collaborating to arrange a pilgrimage from Karnataka to Kashi.

Around 11:30 am, the PM will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Thereafter, at 12 noon, the Prime Minister will unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in the Karnataka capital at around 12.30 pm.



The Prime Minister is also scheduled to preside over the inauguration and the laying of foundation stones for multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on November 12, Saturday.

At around 3.30 pm, the PM will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. Thereafter, at around 4:15 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects at Ramagundam.

The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru has been built at a cost of about Rs 5,000 crores.

The new terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from about 2.5 crores currently.

Terminal 2 has been built as a tribute to the Garden City and the passenger is supposed to come away with an experience akin to a 'walk in the garden'.

Visitors to the new terminal will be treated to a raft of virual delights, 10,000+ sq mt of green walls as well as hanging and outdoor gardens.

The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. (ANI)

