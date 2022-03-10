BJP receives support from MGP, Independent MLAs, to form majority government in Goa: Fadnavis

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 10 (ANI): With Bharatiya Janata Party winning 20 seats out of the 40-seated Goa assembly, the party's Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said that it will form a full majority government in the coastal state with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and three independent MLAs' support.

"We have won 20 seats. MGP has also given us a letter of support. Three independent MLAs have also supported us. So, now we are 20+3+2 =25. There is a possibility that more candidates will join us. So we are forming the government," Fadnavis said in a press conference here.

BJP Goa Desk Incharge CT Ravi said, "Presently we have 20+5 seats, but it is possible that we will have more seats when we go for floor test in Assembly."

Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade also confirmed that three independent MLAs have given BJP their letter of support.



"Three independent MLAs have given us their letter of support, so we will form the government with a full majority," he said

He said that Goans have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has won 20 seats followed by Congress (10), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (2) and three seats went to Independents.

In Goa, predictions were for a hung assembly, due to a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In 2017, Congress had emerged as the single largest party in the state, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents. (ANI)

