BJP releases list of candidates for Biennial Election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a list of three candidates for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh.

It also released the list of one candidate for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Telangana.



"Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Committee for elections has approved three names for the upcoming Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh and one name for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Telangana," an official statement from the party said on Tuesday.

Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy has been fielded for the Prakasam Nellore Chittoor Graduates, Nagaruru Raghavendra for Kadapa Anantpur Kurmool Graduates, and PVN Madhav for the Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam Graduates.

The party further said that in Telangana, A Venkata Narayana Reddy's name has been approved for the Mahabubnagar Ranga Reddy Hyderabad Teachers'. (ANI)

