BJP releases list of candidates for Bihar legislative council elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the name of 12 candidates for the Bihar legislative council elections.

The BJP has fielded Dileep Kumar Singh from Aurangabad, Santosh Singh from Rohtas-cum-Kaimur, Dharmendra Kumar Singh from Saran, Manoj Kumar Singh from Siwan, Rajeev Kumar from Gopalganj, Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta from East Champaran, Sunil Chaudhary from Darbhanga, Tarun Kumar from Samastipur, Rajeev Kumar from Begusarai-cum-Khagaria, Nutan Singh from Saharsa-cum-Madhepura-cum-Supaul, Dileep Jaiswal from Purnea-cum-Araria-cum-Kishanganj, and Ashok Aggarwal from Katihar.

The voting for biennial elections will be held on April 4 while the counting of votes will take place on April 7.



The polling will be held for 24 out of 75 seats. The voting on these seats has been delayed by nearly seven months as the term of the 24 members expired in July last year.

Of the 24 seats, three were vacant since November 11, 2020, as the members were elected to the Legislative assembly.

As per the election commission, the polling was delayed as the rural local bodies that make for the majority of the electoral college for the MLC polls were not in existence at the time. (ANI)

