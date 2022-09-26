BJP releases spoof on liquor scam in bid to puncture Kejriwal, Sisodia's claims

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): When a leader with pretensions to morality gives liquor contracts illegally, the effects can be comic, according to a spoof video of the Delhi liquor "scam" released by the BJP on Monday.

The mudslinging and the allegations continue as AAP and BJP cross swords over the alleged liquor scam. The spoof released on Monday shows Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia singing and dancing to the tunes of a song on Monday.

The spoof also showed caricatures of Delhi CM and the deputy CM running between huge liquor bottles and singing together. The song which starts off: "Theka, theka, theka, diya, diya diya/ tension, tension, tension, liya, liya, liya/daru ka theka baata/meri yaaron ko baata". The song loosely translates into: "We have distributed liquor shops to friends and taken tension."



Earlier, the BJP had on September 15 released a sting operation of an alleged corruption in "handing over contracts for liquor licences" by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta claimed that a total amount of Rs 100 crore was given by liquor giants to AAP in cash, to be used for elections in Goa or Punjab. Sting aired by BJP claims AAP's policy killed small retailers and only let big ones flourish.

On August 21, Delhi Deputy CM had also claimed that CBI had issued a lookout notice against Manish Sisodia and claimed it as "drama" as the agency hadn't found nothing during the raids.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July following a CBI probe recommended by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, have asserted that there was no scam in the policy. (ANI)

