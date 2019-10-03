BJP releases third list of candidates for Maha Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Kashiram Pawara, Mallikarjun Reddy, Parinay Phuke and Ramesh Singh Thakur were announced as the party candidates from Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West respectively, in the latest list.

The party had on October 1 announced the first list of 125 candidates for the polls in Maharashtra, which are scheduled to be held on October 21.

Prominent figures who have been fielded again include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will contest from the Nagpur South-West seat, state unit party chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud and Pankaja Munda from Parli.

The BJP also announced that Udayanraje Bhosale will be the party candidate for the Lok Sabha by-poll to be held in Satara constituency. (ANI)

