BJP resistant to new ideas, concerns of people: Congress responds to Madhav's 'knowledge-proof' remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Dasoju Shravan on Friday responded to BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's "opposition leaders are knowledge-proof" remark, saying that the Bhartiya Janata Party leaders are resistant to new ideas and the concerns of the people.

"They are accusing the opposition leaders of being resistant to new knowledge but it is the BJP, which is resistant to new ideas and the concerns of the people. In fact, they are only good at sharing the Mann Ki Baat, but they are not good at listening to the views and concerns of others," Shravan told ANI.

Earlier today, Madhav had said, "unlike the waterproof watches importance in the olden days, the opposition leaders are knowledge-proof and knowledge-resistant".

"It is like 'Ulta Chor Kotwal ko Daante' (thief blaming the cop). If you look at the past six years, BJP has brazenly indulged in bulldozing people, the Constitution and the democracy," Shravan said. (ANI)

