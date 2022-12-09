BJP respects all institutions of the country: Kiren Rijiju on Congress' adjournment motion notice

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing winter session of the parliament, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a jibe at the opposition over the Congress' adjournment motion notice on the Centre's confrontation with the judiciary and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) respects all institutions of the country.

"We aren't like the Congress party that overturns everything and captures institutions. BJP respects all institutions of the country," said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

His remarks came after Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the confrontation with the judiciary brought to the fore by recent statements made by various Government functionaries, including the Union Law Minister."

Earlier, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implementation of the Uniform Civil code in the country.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation.



Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.

The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

