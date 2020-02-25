BJP, RSS behind violence in Delhi, says Udit Raj

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are behind the violence in the North-East Delhi in which seven people have been killed so far.

"BJP is behind yesterday's violence. They want to break the country. It is a matter of grave concern and shame that BJP leader Kapil Mishra is making such inflammatory statements in the presence of Delhi Police. Delhi Police which works under Union Ministry of Home Affairs is not able to control the situation", Udit Raj told ANI.

He also accused Delhi Police of giving a free hand to people who were wearing saffron clothes and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"Police have given a free hand to people wearing saffron clothes and raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. They have beaten the Muslims."

He also appealed to everyone to maintain peace and refrain from violence.

Meanwhile, violence continued in several areas of North-East Delhi, including Bhajanpura and Maujpur for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Monday, clashes broke out between groups opposing and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. (ANI)

