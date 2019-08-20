Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File photo)
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File photo)

BJP, RSS don't want to give reservations: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:32 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said they don't want to give reservations for backward classes.
"Rajiv Gandhi gave reservations for backward castes and scheduled tribes. Today BJP is calling for a review of OBC reservations. The policy of BJP and RSS is that they don't want to give reservations for backward classes," Rao told ANI.
Several senior leaders including Congress state president Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Kunduru Jana Reddy celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Somajiguda.
"As followers of Rajiv Gandhi, we will fight for the weaker sections and we will definitely keep reservations. Congress is for the weaker section of society and we will fight against RSS and BJP for it," Rao said.
Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said there should be a conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it, which had sparked a controversy.
He said that it was Rajiv Gandhi who gave the youth at the age of 18 the right to vote and brought in 73rd and 74th amendments.
State Congress president Reddy also gave awards to the winners of "Sadbhavana Run". These awards are presented to the winners every year on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary for the last 18 years.
"Celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary are going on across India. Congress leaders and Rajiv Gandhi sympathisers are participating in this occasion," Rao added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

To reach out to relatives and friends, contact 'Madadgar...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Aimed at assisting common people of Kashmir reach out to their near and dear ones at a time when restrictions are galore in the valley, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked people to contact its "Madadgar Helpline numbers" 14411 and 9

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

SpiceJet to shift entire operation to terminal 2 of Mumbai airport

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, SpiceJet is set to transfer its entire operation to terminal two of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from October 1, this year, the airline said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:43 IST

Reservation constitutional right, no need for debate: Paswan

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there was no need for further debate on the issue of reservation, which is a constitutional right of the weaker section of the society.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:35 IST

Uttarakhand: CM Rawat announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:27 IST

Etawah ragging case : First year students forced to shave heads,...

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): In a disparaging act of ragging, first-year MBBS students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, here were allegedly forced to tonsure their heads by their seniors and "bow in reverence" to them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:26 IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in Parliament complex

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has banned the use of non-reusable plastic water bottles and other plastic items within the Parliament House Complex from Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 22:08 IST

Organisation of Kashmiri Pandits file caveat in SC against...

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): An organization of Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday filed a caveat in Supreme Court against the petition, filed by six people- retired military officers and bureaucrats, which challenged the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill and the abrogation of Article 37

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:59 IST

Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Karnataka unit BJP chief

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Three-time MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel was on Tuesday appointed Karnataka unit BJP president replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:49 IST

DRDO hands over design of mobile metallic ramp to Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday handed over the design of Mobile Metallic Ramp (MMR) to the Indian Army at an event held at DRDO Bhawan here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:48 IST

Delhi BJP leader files FIR against Anurag Kashyap for hurting...

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga on Tuesday filed an FIR against director Anurag Kashyap for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:41 IST

Court sends Puri to 6 days ED remand in Rs 354 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A special court here on Tuesday sent businessman Ratul Puri to Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand for six days in connection with Rs 354-crore bank fraud case.

Read More
iocl