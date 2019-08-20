BJP, RSS don't want to give reservations: Congress leader Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and said they don't want to give reservations for backward classes.

"Rajiv Gandhi gave reservations for backward castes and scheduled tribes. Today BJP is calling for a review of OBC reservations. The policy of BJP and RSS is that they don't want to give reservations for backward classes," Rao told ANI.

Several senior leaders including Congress state president Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhatti Vikramarka, Shabbir Ali, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Kunduru Jana Reddy celebrated the 75th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Somajiguda.

"As followers of Rajiv Gandhi, we will fight for the weaker sections and we will definitely keep reservations. Congress is for the weaker section of society and we will fight against RSS and BJP for it," Rao said.

Earlier, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said there should be a conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it, which had sparked a controversy.

He said that it was Rajiv Gandhi who gave the youth at the age of 18 the right to vote and brought in 73rd and 74th amendments.

State Congress president Reddy also gave awards to the winners of "Sadbhavana Run". These awards are presented to the winners every year on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary for the last 18 years.

"Celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary are going on across India. Congress leaders and Rajiv Gandhi sympathisers are participating in this occasion," Rao added. (ANI)

