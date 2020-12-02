BJP, RSS famous for spreading lies, alleges TMC MP Sougata Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 2 (ANI): After clarifying that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Suvendu Adhikari who had resigned last week as minister in West Bengal will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), TMC leader Sougata Roy on Wednesday alleged BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are famous for spreading lies.

Targeting the BJP, Roy alleged, "BJP and RSS are famous for spreading lies. Only one MLA has left the part out of 218. People will stay in the party, work for the party to defeat the BJP in Assembly elections. BJP Minister Dilip Ghosh has said Suvendu was welcomed in BJP. Suvendu has disappointed everybody there."

Yesterday in a meeting with Adhikari, TMC Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishore along with Sougata Roy had decided that Adhikari will remain in the party.

The meeting had started from 7:30 pm and last around two hours.

"We met Suvendu Adhikari yesterday. He will stay in TMC only without any question of joining BJP," Roy who was also a MP said.



Expressing his belief to the MLA, Roy said, "I had been in touch with him. I had the complete trust that he will remain in our party. Only one MLA left the party so far so there is no worry."

"Even in life misunderstanding takes place that can be removed only by dialogue and discussion and that is what happened yesterday. Suvendu himself declare it by a press conference in two days," he said.

"Yesterday there was a meeting to discuss internal matters of the party that lasted 2 hours with Suvendu Adhikari, Abhishek Banerjee, Parshant Kishore and Sudip Bandyopadhyay along with me. There it was decided that Suvendu will remain in the TMC," Roy told ANI.

Asked about the agitating farmers in the country over the three farm laws he said, "Agitating farmers are adamant for withdrawal of farm laws. I feel that the government has to back-off. Also, these laws will have international repercussions. I saw in the news yesterday that Canada PM supports the farmers' movement."

Clarifying the stand, Roy said the TMC is against the controversial farm laws. (ANI)

