BJP-ruled states ahead in vaccination coverage, no state ruled by Congress, allies has given first COVID-19 dose to 90 pc of population

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): No state ruled by Congress or its allies has been able to give the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to over 90 per cent of its population and second dose to over 50 per cent of its residents, government sources have said.

They said at least seven BJP ruled states have got over 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and eight BJP ruled states have touched 50 per cent coverage of the second dose.

In Jharkhand, which has a coalition government that includes both JMM and Congress, only 66.2 per cent of people have been vaccinated with the first dose while 30.8 per cent have been given the second dose of vaccine.

In Punjab, 72.5 per cent of people received the first dose of the vaccine while 32.8 per cent has received the second dose. In Tamil Nadu, the figures for first and second dose of vaccination are 78.1 per cent and 42.65 per cent respectively, in Maharashtra the figures are 80.11 per cent and 42.5 per cent, in Chhattisgarh 83.2 per cent and 47.2 per cent, in Rajasthan 84.2 per cent and 46.9 per cent and in Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, it is 86.6 per cent and 39.4 per cent.

Among the BJP-ruled states, 100 per cent population has been administered with the first dose of vaccine in Himachal Pradesh and Goa. While the figure for second dose for Himachal Pradesh is 91.9 per cent, it is 87.9 per cent for Goa.

In Gujarat, the figures for the first and second dose are 93.5 per cent and 70.3 per cent respectively. In Uttarakhand, the figures are 93.0 per cent and 61.7 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 92.8 per cent and 62.9 per cent, Karanataka 90.9 per cent and 59.1 per cent, Haryana 90.04 per cent and 48.3 per cent, Assam 88.9 per cent and 50 per cent and in Tripura, it is 80.5 per cent and 63.5 per cent. (ANI)