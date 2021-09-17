BJP running training centre for lies, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) is running a training centre for spreading lies across the country.

Yadav, while attending Vishwakarma Puja celebration at his party office in Lucknow, said," This government will be wiped out. It has insulted every person and has spoken more lies than any other government before. It seems that BJP is running a training centre for lies. Rumours are being circulated among the public to mislead them".

"Samajwadi Party always supports and helps every section of society. During our government, we granted a holiday for the Vishwakarma Puja but this BJP government stopped it and insulted the people and the lord Vishwakarma," added Yadav.



The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further slammed the state government and said, "BJP promised to make India a 5 trillion economy and Uttar Pradesh CM said that out of that 5 trillion economy, one trillion economy will be from the state but till now the government is not able to deliver anything on the ground".

He also alleged that in the Bihar elections, foul play was done by Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and District Magistrate (DM). "This time (in UP polls), we have to be careful of EVM and DM and we have to give an answer to BJP by raising awareness among the public. It is a question of the future and democracy," Yadav said.

"During Corona, many people died due to lack of oxygen and unavailability of beds in the hospital and un-planned lockdown was imposed which led to the death of so many poor people in the country especially in UP," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

