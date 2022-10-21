BJP says Congress' anti-Hindu mindset exposed, slams Shivraj Patil for hate speech

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Reacting strongly to the controversial remarks of former Union Minister Shivraj Patil linking and comparing Lord Krishna's message (Gita) to Arjun with jihad, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday lashed out at Congress saying it reflected their deep-seated hatred for Hindus.

"Instead of apologising unconditionally Shivraj Patil is justifing and defending his statement linking Shri Krishna's message to Arjun with jihad. And within a few hours we see Udit Raj, another national spokesperson of Congress spewing venom against Hindu Aastha and faith and hurting sentiments of crores. This shows it isn't a (coincidence) sanyog but a vote bank ka prayog of Congress."

He said that there was a competition of appeasement between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before Gujarat to polarise a vote bank by abusing and insulting Hindus.

"Feeling that Gopal Italia, Rajendra Pal of AAP were getting ahead by abusing Hindus and Katha and Mandir now Congress leadership has instructed its leaders to abuse Hindus and Hindu faith"

He said that Shivraj Patil was a Gandhi family loyalist who had earlier coined the Hindu-Saffron terror narrative. "This was not a misquotation as claimed by Shivraj Patil," he added.

Recounting how Congress had opposed Ram Mandir, doubted the existence of Shri Ram, linked Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram and even blamed 26/11 on Hindus, Poonawalla asked, "If these were misquotation as well?"

He spoke of how Rahul Gandhi has insulted Hindutva and had said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was less dangerous than Hindu groups.



The BJP leader said that this pattern was not a coincidence but a strategy before Gujarat elections. "They call themselves as janeu-dhari (the one who wears Brahminical thread) but this is their real face, " he added.

He said that Sonia, Rahul and Mallikarjun Kharge must explain what these comments mean and take action.

"The fact that neither Shivraj Patil is apologising nor has the Congress condemned it - this shows that the statement was not suo-moto but made to be given by Congress party," Poonawalla added.

Earlier on Thursday, Patil claimed that the concept of 'jihad' finds mention not only in the Quran but in the Bhagwad Gita and in Christianity as well.

At a book launch event in the national capital, Patil said that Lord Krishna also taught lessons of jihad to Arjun in Gita in the Mahabharat.

"It's said there is a lot of discussion on Jihad in Islam religion... Even after all efforts, if someone doesn't understand clean ideas, then power can be used. It is not just in the Quran Sharif, but also in the Mahabharata of which Gita is a part," Patil said.

"Shri Krishna also talks to Arjuna about jihad. It is not like this is only in the Quran Sharif or the Gita but in Christianity also it is written...Christ has said that I have not come here to establish peace but I have come here with a sword," Patil said.

Speaking in Hindi, the Congress leader said that "if even after explaining everything, people do not understand and they are arriving with weapons then you cannot run, you cannot call that jihad and you cannot call it wrong, this is what must be understood, there should not be this concept of making people understand with weapons in hand."

Patil who was Union home minister from 2004 to 2008 and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 was addressing the audience at a book launch of Congress leader and former Union Minister Mohsina Kidwai. (ANI)

