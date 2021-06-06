BJP says local TMC leaders called for 'boycott' of its 18 workers, West Midnapore police registers FIR

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

West Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 5 (ANI): West Midnapore Police has registered FIR against unknown persons over circulation of leaflets which called for boycott of some BJP workers, sources said on Saturday.

The BJP leaders said the leaflets said that "no items are to be sold by shopkeepers" to these workers.

"West Midnapore district police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for circulating leaflets and spreading rumours about social boycott of BJP workers in Mahishda, Keshpur," an official source said



Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha vice president Keya Ghosh today shared a list alleging that it was issued by local TMC leaders for social boycott of 18 persons "to whom no items are to be sold by shopkeepers". She said all of them are BJP workers.

"This is unprecedented! Local TMC issued a list of names to whom no items are to be sold by shopkeepers. Even the tea-sellers have being prohibited to sell tea to them. (Unsaid) Reason?? They all are BJP workers! Fundamental rights are nothing but a joke in Benga," she said in a tweet.



Following remarks by Ghosh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should ensure that all citizens in Bengal are protected "and not ostracized".

"This is shocking. Would urge CM Mamata Banerjee to see that ALL citizens in West Bengal are protected and not ostracised or denied the basics. Otherwise, a true shame," Sitharaman said in a tweet.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

"This is not 'Intolerance' ..this is 'Fascism' Sadly Mamata Baneerjee has today become the epitome of 'Murder' 'Atrocities' & 'Violence'," he said in a tweet

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said the "blacklist prepared by local unit of ruling party in West Bengal isn't unique".

"Being active BJP workers of has been outlawed in the secular inquisition. The idea is to break the morale and the economic backbone of karyakartas, using the cover of media silence and police complicity," he said in a tweet.

Dasgupta said that the instruction of the local Trinamool Congress is aimed at shopkeepers. "They are warned to not sell anything to the people who have been listed in the leaflet. Similar (albeit verbal) instructions have gone out to ration shops and there are reports that BJP workers have been denied vaccinations," he said.

Violence was reported in several parts of West Bengal after the results of the assembly elections were declared on May 2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that nine of its workers have been killed. (ANI)

